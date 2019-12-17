Jamia Protest Row: Anurag Kashyap Mocks Akshay Kumar After A Netizen Calls The Actor 'Spineless'

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and condemned the way their peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent.

Amidst all this, Akshay Kumar found himself in a controversy after he 'accidentally' liked a Twitter post which mocked the breakdown on students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus.

The superstar was heavily slammed by netizens for this act after which he issued a clarification on Twitter that read, "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

This tweet of Akshay too was heavily trolled and one netizen even wrote, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing."

However, what raised several eyebrows was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap retweeting the above-mentioned tweet and writing, "Absolutely."

Have a look at his tweet here.

While some Bollywood celebrities chose to keep mum over Jamia Millia row, celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others reacted to the situation.

Vicky Kaushal tweeted, "What is happening is not okay. The way it's happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken."

"My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act," read Sidharth Malhotra's tweet.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted the below statement on his Twitter page.

