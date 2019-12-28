    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Janhvi Kapoor Announces Gunjan Saxena Wrap With BTS Pictures: 'I've Been Blessed'

      Janhvi Kapoor has announced the wrap of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with a few behind the scenes pictures from the set. The young actor has written a touching note to go with the announcement, expressing that there may never be a process as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one.

      Janhvi Is Blessed To Have Been Part Of Gunjan Saxena Biopic

      Sharing BTS pictures with director Sharan Sharma from the sets, Janhvi wrote as caption, "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that'll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it ❤" (sic)

      Janhvi is all set to star as the titular character, Gunjan Saxena in the film. Gunjan Saxena was the first female Indian Air Force pilot, to fly in combat along with Srividya Rajan, during the Kargil War in 1999. They flew into combat zone to rescue soldiers, despite being fired at. For her courage, Gunjan was awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

      The shoot of Gunjan Saxena began last year in Lucknow. Parts of it have also been filmed in Georgia. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing Gunjan's father, and Angad Bedi her brother. The film is scheduled for release on March 13, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 23:17 [IST]
