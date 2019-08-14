English
    Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver To Help Street Kid; Wins Netizens' Approval

    While the fans of late actor Sridevi remembered her on her birthday yesterday, actor Janhvi Kapoor's little act of kindness, impressed her fans and left netizens amazed. A video of the actor went viral in which a boy can be seen following her to her car even as cameras flash around her.

    Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver To Help Street Kid

    In the video, Janhvi can be seen moving towards her car as a boy asks her to buy a magazine from him. The boy can also be seen asking for money. Janhvi, who initially did not appear to be offering him anything, searches for her purse after nearing her car. Unable to find money, she can be seen borrowing some from her driver. She hands him the money she borrowed from the driver and waves him goodbye.

    Impressed by her gesture, a fan wrote, "Why, just why? Why is she the purest and sweetest soul? A true blessing to humanity. Hats off to Sriji for the humble upbringing." (sic)

    Another fan wrote, "Doesn't she have the most purest and noble heart? I love her just because she is so so sweet and kind."

    Watch the video here:

    For her mother and actor Sridevi's birthday, Janhvi had visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and shared a photo from the shrine in which she was in a beautiful South Indian attire.

    She had also shared a photo of Sridevi, remembering the late actor and captioned it, "Happy birthday mumma, I love you." (sic)

    On the work front, Janhvi had recently shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the movie 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. In the pictures, she can be seen taking a piece of the cake from director Sharan Sharma's hand and she posted the picture with the caption, "rula diya #shocking." (sic)

    Video courtesy: Viral Bhayani

    Read more about: jahnvi kapoor sridevi
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
