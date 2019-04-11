English
    Janhvi Kapoor FLIRTS A Lot; Had PROPOSED To Rajkummar Rao Once

    Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on Anaita Shroff Adajania's chat show, Feet Up With The Stars and made some sassy revelations about herself. Speaking of her flirtatious side, Janhvi said, "I think I flirt a lot. Even when I don't intend to, even when I don't think I am, it just. No! I think it's my curiosity to know people. I automatically start seeming interested, I guess. Even though I am really not."

    She Further Added

    "Like, 'What is the meaning of your life?' And then they would really think and they would be like, 'Oh my God, maybe she is the girl of my dreams.' Then I would be like, 'Adios'."

    Janhvi On Proposing To Rajkummar Rao

    Anaita also asked Janhvi about leaving a 'I Love You' comment on Rajkummar Rao's post and she said, "He doesn't know how to deal with it and so he sends me... Every time I have said something sweet about him and I think he feels like bad for me or awkward for me.

    He's like ‘koi toh consolation dena padega bechari ko'. So he's like ‘Oh! So sweet, Janhvi. Thanks for your encouragement.' And I get really happy. But it's sad."

    Janhvi Speaks Her Heart Out

    She further added, "See I made all those comments when my profile was not verified of public. It was a private account."

    These revelations of Janhvi are so adorbs! Isn't it good to see these newbies speaking their heart out?

    Janhvi, On The Work Front

    On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena. The leggy lass has also grabbed her third film - Takht, which also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
