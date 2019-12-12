Gandi Copy! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing 'Copied' Outfit

Recently, Ananya Panday was called out for sporting a copied outfit and it seems Janhvi Kapoor has committed the same mistake! It might have gone unnoticed by netizens but not by Diet Sabya - a page known for calling out celebrities, brands and design houses for copying other labels' designs and aesthetics.

Diet Sabya shared a collage, in which Janhvi Kapoor can be seen donning a white attire from House Of ExC, which looks copied/inspired from Mihano Momosa bridal collection from 2017. Many netizens reacted to Diet Sabya's post. While some slammed Janhvi, some also found the copied/inspired version better than the original.

@reenadudani24: "Why do Bollywood Celebs wear second hand clothes... Bartan wale ki tarah utre hue kapde hi pehnege even after spending so much.."

@skincare_n_makeup26: "So what?? Every one copies each other .. If one idea is generated in someone's mind .. no matter if it's business or software or flim industry , attires to machines .. obviously the idea is passed on .. nobody keeps it yo themselves .. we all copy .. it's not made with so much effort to just be worn by one specific person.. the attire can look different on different people.. get a life #peace."

@sharvinj__: "Right one looks better ..don't know bout quality ..but copy is copy."

@iameramsiddiqui: "Hahaha... I was actually waiting for you to call this one out."

@theduskystar: "Copied version looks way better than original one."

@agrawalsourabh: "Another level guts !!! Big lol and shame on you @houseofexc."

@savi_iyer: "I prefer the right one more tho....this is does not seem to be a sooo unique design ...seen many times in the past . .u will find celebs worn it even before 2017! All I can say is fashion industry seems to have got monotonous & exhausted with fresh ideas! Not to blame them...too many artists in the market!!! It's ok if the styles come across same as long it's adds the Style needed & it's not exactly the same! Giving credit to both the designers! Gandi copy must be highlighted for miseries not for something this! This style is definitely not 2 years old!"

(Social media posts are unedited)