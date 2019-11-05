Janhvi Kapoor Has A Special Birthday Wish For Her 'Lifeline' Khushi Kapoor

We all know Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor. As the latter turns a year old today, the 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from their family album to wish the birthday girl.

Posting the clicks on her social media page, Janhvi wrote, "I'm so proud of you. You're my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much." (sic)

Check out her post here.

The unseen pictures include the Kapoor sisters dressing up for events to even a candid shot of Khushi in an aircraft. Meanwhile, in a recent Q&A session, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor revealed that Khushi is their father's favourite.

An Instagram user asked, "Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji's most favourite? To this, Anshula replied, "Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same)."

Speaking about her bond with Khushi, Janhvi earlier shared in an interview, "We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it's a thing. At this point, I don't care. She still like... She's very righteous, so she is like, 'You cannot take something without asking.' She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that's where it's coming from."

She had also addressed speculations around Khushi's Bollywood debut and said, "She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do."

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roof Afza' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Apart from these two movies, she is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and 'Takht'.

Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor And Lakshya Goof Around While Prepping For The Sequel