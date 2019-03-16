Janhvi Kapoor Heads For A Workout Session; Sussanne Khan Indulges In A Salon Session

Janhvi Goes For A Work Out Session

If you didn't know already, Janhvi Kapoor is a bonafide fitness freak and she takes her work out regime very seriously. On Saturday afternoon, Janhvi was snapped heading to her gym for a work out session. Janhvi was sporting a white tank top which read Pilates Girl with a pair of black Nike shorts. On the work front, Janhvi is prepping for the role of Gunjan Saxena, in a biopic on the IAF combat pilot.

Sussanne Khan Snapped After A Spa Session

Sussanne Khan stepped out in a casual avatar on Saturday morning. She decided to indulge herself in a salon session, and she smiled for the cameras when she was snapped by the shutterbugs. Sussanne was wearing a grey graphic t-shirt with denims and a pair of white sneakers.

Diana Penty At The Airport

Actress Diana Penty was spotted at the airport on Saturday morning. She was snapped in a chic avatar, wearing a navy blue crumpled top with a matching midi skirt. She opted for a pair of white sneakers to give her look a little twist. Diana accessorized with snazzy sunglasses.

Sonu Nigam Smiles For Cameras

Sonu Nigam too was spotted at the airport on Saturday. He smiled for the cameras when he was snapped. Sonu Nigam was wearing a red t-shirt with a brown bomber jacket and a pair of khaki pants. He sported navy blue sneakers and a hat to complete his outfit.