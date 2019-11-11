Janhvi Kapoor's Heartfelt Post On 'Papa' Boney Kapoor's Birthday: 'You're My Best Friend'

We all know that Janhvi Kapoor is quite a daddy's girl. The actress has often spoken about her warm equation with her 'papa' Boney Kapoor in various interviews and often drops some cute father-daughter moments on her social media pages.

Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today. His daughter Janhvi who is currently in Chandigarh for the shooting schedule of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', penned a heartwarming note for her daddy dearest with a series of throwback pictures.

The 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of unseen pictures from their family album; some of them even featuring her late mother, actress Sridevi with an emotional note that read, "Happy Birthday Papa you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You're the best man I'll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you've always been the best dad but now you're my best friend." (sic)

Check out the post here.

On the work front, the actress has already kickstarted the shooting of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. Janhvi will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Rooh Afza' and Sharan Sharma's 'Kargil Girl'. The actress is also a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

Janhvi Kapoor Helps A Poor Girl; Netizens Ask 'Is It Just For The Cameras?'

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Work With Dad Boney Kapoor For The FIRST Time; Father-Daughter Duo Is Emotional