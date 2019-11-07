Janhvi Kapoor Helps A Poor Girl; Netizens Ask 'Is It Just For The Cameras?'

Janhvi Kapoor is the paparazzi's favourite! Every time she steps out, the actress gets papped. While most of the time, Janhvi greets the media sweetly, recently, she lost her cool while helping a poor kid. It all happened when Janhvi was spotted in Mumbai and before getting into her car, the actress helped a poor girl selling flowers with a packet of biscuits.

At the same time, she also asked the media in a quite stern tone to turn off the cameras. Janhvi can be heard saying, "Ek second ke liye band kar dijiye, boht ajeeb lagta hai, har baat pe."

Sadly, rather than praising Janhvi, many netizens took a dig at her and asked if she helped out the poor girl just for the cameras.

(Video Courtesy - Viral Bhayani)

@simaronnelparmar: Juice hi deyti uss bachi ko.... aur kaunsey baba ney daan karne bola hai isko."

@zoyasiddiqi76: "Jutte jutte dikhave to sub hi kar dete h camere ke samne apko to itna attitude chda h very bad."

@shreyansh5121: "Online camera k samne to sab helpful hote h."

However, many fans of Janhvi slammed the naysayers and hailed the actress for being so humble.

@ishaanjanhvi_love: "She's a sweetheart and some jobless people can continue barking. All the people here who are saying she's doing it for the camera are the one who push these needy kids away."

@chuskaaurchuski: "In days like these where, celebs ignore beggars and push them away, Janhvi is a blessing. She asks the paps to stop filming and that shows how geniune she is and how pure she's from the heart. She helps them in ways they can be truly helped and be happy. We need more people like her in this world❤️."

@ni_sha_29: "Guys if some good is being done, even if it for show let just appreciate it. At least these kids get to eat something. Why be so negative when someone is doing something good?"

We totally adore the loving side of Janhvi! Her kind gestures toward the needy prove that she's indeed a good human being.

(Social media posts are unedited)