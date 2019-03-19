Janhvi Kapoor: I Don't Care About Fame As I Have It Since Childhood, Acting Is More Important To Me!

I Got Fame Because Of My Family

"Fame matters a lot to each and every actor but it's important for me to understand that the fact that I have got (the fame) is because of my family," said Janhvi Kapoor to Deccan Chronicle.

Fame Matters, But Not For Me!

"After my first film, I got a lot of love and I am grateful to that. I have seen fame from childhood. So, for me, I have to work hard and acting is more important."

Janhvi Kapoor Praised Madhuri Dixit's Performance In Kalank

"Who am I to welcome her but as an audience, I am so excited for this film. I am really excited about Kalank. She is such a great performer and we are fortunate that we are able to see her work on screen and learn from her. I only hope we get to see more work of Madhuri."

On The Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF pilot who rescued injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. She is also shooting for Karan Johar's Takht. Interesting times ahead for Janhvi Kapoor, folks!