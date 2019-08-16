English
    Janhvi Kapoor Impresses Us With Her Balancing Act With Pilates Trainer; VIEW PIC!

    The paparazzi regularly show us how B-Town celebs are obsessed with health and fitness. Janhvi Kapoor is one such star who gets papped hitting the gym on a near-daily basis. But have you ever wondered what her workout routine is like? Well, her Pilates trainer just shared a picture of Janhvi doing a routine which is sure to leave you impressed. Check it out!

    PIC! Janhvi Impresses Us With Her ‘Balancing Act’ At Gym

    Janhvi's Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit shared this picture on her Instagram, and it looks like Janhvi is totally killing it at the gym. Janhvi can be seen doing a 'balancing' routine with her trainer, with an intense look on her face. Her neon pink and orange workout wear is cool as ever.

    Namrata captioned this photo, "Support system! 🥰 @janhvikapoor and I balancing each other out! #PilatesGirls" (sic). Janhvi's hilarious reply to this read, "Who needs boyz" (sic). Namrata is a popular fitness trailer who boasts of many Bollywood celebrities in her clientele. Stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others have been trained by her.

    Janhvi started off her Bollywood career with a bang last year, when she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. She is just one film old, but has already made waves within the industry. Janhvi is currently busy with a hectic shooting schedule. After wrapping up the shoot of 'RoohiAfza' opposite Rajkummar Rao, she is now filming the second schedule of 'Kargil Girl', which is based on Indian fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena. Soon after this, Janhvi will begin shooting for Dostana 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

