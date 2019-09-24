Janhvi Kapoor In The US; Shares Pictures With Sister Khushi Kapoor and Father Boney Kapoor

It looks like Janhvi Kapoor couldn't cope up with being separated from her sister Khushi Kapoor and we have to accept that even we are happy to finally see them both together. Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Khushi, which implies that she visited her sister in the US. According to reports, the actor and her father, film producer Boney Kapoor, are in the US. A couple of weeks back, Khushi left for the US to peruse filmmaking and an acting course at the New York Film Academy.

Janhvi shared two pictures on Instagram. While in one, she was seen resting on her father's shoulder, the other shows the sisters posing for a selfie (pictured above). Janhvi captioned it "Finally" with a rainbow emoji. Catch both pictures below.

View this post on Instagram Finally 🌈 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 23, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

Janhvi took to Instagram earlier this month and wished her sister the best when Khushi left for the US. She wrote a special message, with a picture of them twinning in faux fur jackets and wrote, "Fur is faux but our love isn't #prayingfornyc."

Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, saw Khushi off at the airport, and their touching photos went viral on social media.

Janhvi, Khushi and their father Boney Kapoor were last seen together in Singapore during the unveiling of late actor Sridevi's statue at Madame Tussauds.

Talking about Khushi, Sridevi, during an interview had said, "Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modelling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it's modelling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen."

Last year, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and now has multiple projects in her kitty. Her future projects include Gunjan Saxena biopic Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi, horror-comedy Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and others, and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.