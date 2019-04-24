Sorry Kartik Aaryan, But Janhvi Kapoor Is LEAST INTERESTED In Kissing You!

Janhvi Chose Her Co-star..

Without thinking much, Janhvi took the name of Vicky Kaushal. For the uninitiated, Janhvi and Vicky will be seen sharing sceen space with each other for the first time in Karan Johar's Takht.

Janhvi Has Also Signed One More Project

Apart from Takht, Janhvi is all set to impress the critics with her upcoming film, based on the first female Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

More Details About Their Roles

Reportedly, Angad Bedi has been roped in for the role of Gunjan's brother, Anshuman Saxena in the film. Not so long ago, Janhvi and Angad were spotted shooting in Lucknow over the weekend. On the other side, Pankaj Tripathi will play Gunjan's father in the biopic.

Janhvi To Take Flying Lessons

"Janhvi went through a few look tests a couple of months ago but her real test begins now. She will now take flying lessons, which is going to be the most challenging part. She will begin her training in a week's time," a source close the project had told a leading daily.