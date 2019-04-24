English
    Sorry Kartik Aaryan, But Janhvi Kapoor Is LEAST INTERESTED In Kissing You!

    By
    |
    Jhanvi Kapoor wants to KISS Vicky Kaushal over Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

    Ever since, Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of 'Sonu' for Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has become one of the most desirable bachelors of the B-town. While, we have seen many newbies including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya panday crushing hard over Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor doesn't follow the same path! In her recent appearance at Neha Dhupia's chat show, 'Say It or Strip It', when Janhvi was asked whom would she like to kiss if she has to choose between Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan, here's what she replied..

    Janhvi Chose Her Co-star..

    Without thinking much, Janhvi took the name of Vicky Kaushal. For the uninitiated, Janhvi and Vicky will be seen sharing sceen space with each other for the first time in Karan Johar's Takht.

    Janhvi Has Also Signed One More Project

    Apart from Takht, Janhvi is all set to impress the critics with her upcoming film, based on the first female Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

    More Details About Their Roles

    Reportedly, Angad Bedi has been roped in for the role of Gunjan's brother, Anshuman Saxena in the film. Not so long ago, Janhvi and Angad were spotted shooting in Lucknow over the weekend. On the other side, Pankaj Tripathi will play Gunjan's father in the biopic.

    Janhvi To Take Flying Lessons

    "Janhvi went through a few look tests a couple of months ago but her real test begins now. She will now take flying lessons, which is going to be the most challenging part. She will begin her training in a week's time," a source close the project had told a leading daily.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
