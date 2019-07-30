Are Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter More Than 'Just Friends'? Boney Kapoor Reacts To Their Link-Up

Boney Kapoor Reacts To Ishaan-Janhvi's Link-Up Rumours

Commenting on his daughter Janhvi's equation with Ishaan, the producer said, "Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan."

Mere Rumours

A source close to the Kapoor family too laughed off these reports that Ishaan frequents Janhvi's house and that Boney approves of their relationship.

There's Nothing More Than Friendship Between The Duo

"Ishaan has, in fact, never visited the Kapoor residence after Dhadak released. There is nothing more than friendship between Janhvi and Ishaan," a source further revealed to the website.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, there was a strong buzz about Ishaan and Janhvi being considered for the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Dear Comrade', which will be produced by Karan Johar. However, the filmmaker-producer clarified on his Twitter page that the cast is yet to be finalized and wrote, "All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!" - (sic)