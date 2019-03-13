English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal In An All White Ensemble; Rhea Chakraborty Snapped In A Glittery Avatar

    By
    |

    Janhvi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi looking ethereal in an all white ensemble. Rhea Chakraborty posed for pictures looking spunky in a casual cool avatar. Riteish Deshmukh was also snapped in a casual avatar on Tuesday night. Rani Mukerji smiled for the shutterbugs when she was snapped at the airport. Manish Malhotra was also spotted by the paps on Tuesday night. See all these celebs' pictures!

    Janhvi In An All White Avatar

    Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful when she was snapped by the paps on Tuesday evening. Janhvi was wearing a chikankari white salwar with matching palazzo pants, and she smiled her dazzling smile when the shutterbugs snapped away.

    Rhea Chakraborty All Glammed Up

    Rhea Chakraborty was snapped in the city on Tuesday night in a spunky avatar. Rhea was wearing a denim crop top and she teamed it with a pair of sequined blue ripped pants. She went for brown ankle boots to complete her look.

    Riteish Deshmukh Goes Casual

    Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday. He sported a casual avatar, wearing a plaid blue shirt with dark wash grey denims, and a pair of grey converse shoes.

    Rani Mukerji's Tuesday Airport Look

    Rani Mukerji was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Rani was sporting a white Guess t-shirt with ripped denims, and a pair of white sneakers.

    Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Gets Snapped

    Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also got papped. He looked cool in a black t-shirt and black denims. He had wrapped a Burberry scarf around him and sported a snazzy pair of silver sneakers to go with his outfit.

    MOST READ: Celebs React To Kalank's Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Are All Praise

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 3:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue