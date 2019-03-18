Janhvi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot At Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards; Sonam Kapoor Stuns On Red Carpet

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn with the fabulous outfits she chooses for every red carpet appearance she makes. At the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019, Janhvi looked smoking hot in a glittery one shoulder white gown with a thigh high slit. She kept her makeup dark and smokey and her hair was slicked back.

Sonam Kapoor Proves Why She Is A Fashionista

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashionista in the Bollywood film industry and she proves it time and again. Sonam donned a green gown color blocked with pink. She had done her hair up in a high bun, and accessorized with a glittering bracelet and drop earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns On The Red Carpet

Aditi Rao Hydari too looked smoking hot on the red carpet of the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. She wore a black sleeveless high low gown with strappy gladiator stilettos. Her hair was slicked back and her make up was on point.

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar graced the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. Shabana ji looked elegant in a black ethnic ensemble with a black and purple polka dot saree. She accessorized with a statement neck piece. Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani with a black Nehru coat over it.

Sophie Choudry's Glam Avatar

Sophie Choudry too turned up in a black ensemble to the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. She looked fabulous in a black strapless gown with ruffles at the bottom and golden detailing at the top.

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ethereal

Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a champagne colored off shoulder satin gown at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.