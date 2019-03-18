English
    Janhvi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot At Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards; Sonam Kapoor Stuns On Red Carpet

    By
    |

    The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards is here yet again to recognize the celebrities and professionals from the Hindi entertainment industry. Many celebrities are making fabulous red carpet appearances at the awards. Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot on the red carpet, whereas Sonam Kapoor proved to everyone why she is a fashionista. Other celebs who attended the awards were Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Sophie Choudry and more. See pictures!

    Janhvi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot

    Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn with the fabulous outfits she chooses for every red carpet appearance she makes. At the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019, Janhvi looked smoking hot in a glittery one shoulder white gown with a thigh high slit. She kept her makeup dark and smokey and her hair was slicked back.

    Sonam Kapoor Proves Why She Is A Fashionista

    Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashionista in the Bollywood film industry and she proves it time and again. Sonam donned a green gown color blocked with pink. She had done her hair up in a high bun, and accessorized with a glittering bracelet and drop earrings.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns On The Red Carpet

    Aditi Rao Hydari too looked smoking hot on the red carpet of the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. She wore a black sleeveless high low gown with strappy gladiator stilettos. Her hair was slicked back and her make up was on point.

    Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar

    Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar graced the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. Shabana ji looked elegant in a black ethnic ensemble with a black and purple polka dot saree. She accessorized with a statement neck piece. Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, wore a black sherwani with a black Nehru coat over it.

    Sophie Choudry's Glam Avatar

    Sophie Choudry too turned up in a black ensemble to the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019. She looked fabulous in a black strapless gown with ruffles at the bottom and golden detailing at the top.

    Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ethereal

    Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a champagne colored off shoulder satin gown at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

