Janhvi Kapoor On ‘Ghost Stories’: Reveals Why She Said “Yes” To Work With Zoya Akhtar!

Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her horror anthology Ghost Stories has revealed that she is attracted to 'slightly tragic characters'. Janhvi said she agreed to work with Zoya Akhtar for two prime reasons. One, to understand how Zoya creates her characters, and another, is because she is fascinated by slight tragic characters.

In a recent interview with PTI, Janhvi said, "The way Zoya sees her characters and writes them, they are grounded in reality. They are detailed and never one dimensional, she layers them in a way I don't think many filmmakers have cracked. I wanted to be a part of this world and get to know how these characters are made. It was just curiosity. I think I am fascinated with slightly tragic characters".

Zoya's part features Janhvi as a nurse taking care of an old woman, which is essayed by veteran actor Surekha Sikri. Janhvi said PTI, "A lot of discovering who my character was, was also about her physicality - the fact that she was a nurse, there was a certain body language. The way she would dress while working and not working dictated a lot of her intentions. She had a specific way of talking."

She added, "Zoya asked if I speak Tamil or Telugu. I said I don't so she asked me to do an accent. I did one, because my DoP in 'Gunjan' is a south Indian. Zoya was like great, lets do it."

The Dhadak star revealed that she had chosen all her movies for the new opportunities that presented themselves to her to learn more. She said, "The films I have picked after 'Dhadak' have been--what people have told me--slightly unexpected. Everything I have approached has been through the lens of 'is this an opportunity to learn?' If it has been, I have jumped at it. To work with Zoya, Surekha mam and Vijay, on this story, seemed like an opportunity of a lifetime for an artiste to grow from."

Ghost Stories will stream on Netflix from January 1, 2020. The anthology has Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar directing the other three segments apart from Janhvi's. Produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories stars Gulshan Devaiah, Avinash Tiwary, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

