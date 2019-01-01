 »   »   »  Janhvi Kapoor Posts Throwback Pic Of Sister Khushi Kapoor: ‘Jumps Into 2019’

The end of a year and the beginning of a new one is special to everyone and we all have our own quirky ways of making the transition personal. So do all the Bollywood celebrities who have been posting messages of what the year gone by has meant to them, and what they hope a new year will usher in. This year's Bollywood debutant, Janhvi Kapoor posted an adorable throwback picture of her sister Khushi Kapoor, showing how she is welcoming the New Year. Check it out!

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her sis Khushi Kapoor from her childhood. A cute Khushi can be seen doing some sort of athletics, probably long jump, when she was a kid. Her caption read, "Jumping into 2019 like #tbt to athletic Khushi." Well what is our childhood if we don't have such candid pictures of us taken when we are in a state of total abandonment? And what are our siblings if they don't post such pictures on social media with a whole lotta love and a bit of well-intentioned jest?

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor stepped into the limelight this year. The two sisters have come off age and are making their presence felt in the Hindi film industry. Making red carpet appearances, or attending screenings together, or simply going out and having a ball, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have been capturing our hearts with their adorable pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak. Starring alongside Ishaan Khattar, Dhadak was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Janhvi received praise from audiences and critics for her performance, and even won her first award! Janhvi was felicitated with the Norwegian Rising Star Of The Year award. Janhvi has also been signed for Karan Johar's huge multi-starrer movie, Takht, which will also have Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and others.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, will be making her Bollywood debut in 2019. Director Karan Johar confirmed on Neha Dhupia's radio show, No Filter Neha that he is going to launch Khushi in a movie alongside Mizaan, Javed Jaffrey's son. "Mizaan is going to be amazing, he is a potential big star and a great dancer. And Khushi perhaps, she is gorgeous and lovely," he said but dint give any other details.

MOST READ: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous As They Ring In New Year