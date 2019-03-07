Janhvi Kapoor Receives The Sweetest Birthday Wishes From Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Others!

Anil Kapoor's Touching Birthday Wish For Niece Janhvi

Anil Kapoor, Janhvi's uncle posted this gorgeous photo of Janhvi on his Instagram and wrote, "Watching you take life on in such a strong & poised way this past year has been inspiring! This is just the beginning of an amazing journey for you & we're all extremely proud of you @janhvikapoor! May you keep following your heart & dream! Happy Birthday!" (sic).

Arjun Kapoor Shares An Unseen Pic With Janhvi

Her supportive and sweet elder brother Arjun Kapoor shared an unseen picture of himself and Janhvi on the sets of Koffee With Karan and wrote, "Ok see I found an unused picture @janhvikapoor happy birthday hope this year is the beginning of you discovering urself & realising the world is ur oyster... Stay grateful stay humble & stay grounded.... Also I hope truly that u give us the same love this year that u give Pankoo ji !!!" (sic). We wonder who Pankoo ji is though! Janhvi made her debut on Koffee With Karan with Arjun this season.

Sonam Kapoor's Adorable Throwback Pic With Baby Janhvi

Sonam Kapoor had the most adorable birthday wish for her little cousin Janhvi. She posted this old throwback picture from when Janhvi was just a baby and wrote, "Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile.. @janhvikapoor" (sic)

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Janhvi On Her Birthday

Sara Ali Khan wrote this sweet birthday message for Janhvi, posting an Instagram story with a picture of the two of them - "Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead" (sic). Janhvi and Sara are often pitted against each other on the work front as they both made their debuts around the same time.