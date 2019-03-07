Janhvi Kapoor Receives The Sweetest Birthday Wishes From Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Others!
The beautiful Janhvi Kapoor just turned a year older on Wednesday, and her loved ones could not stop themselves from pouring in the sweetest birthday wishes for her on social media. Janhvi received birthday wishes from her brother Arjun Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, and also from Sara Ali Khan. They all posted the most adorable birthday wishes for the Dhadak actress, coupled with throwback pictures. Check them all out.
Anil Kapoor's Touching Birthday Wish For Niece Janhvi
Anil Kapoor, Janhvi's uncle posted this gorgeous photo of Janhvi on his Instagram and wrote, "Watching you take life on in such a strong & poised way this past year has been inspiring! This is just the beginning of an amazing journey for you & we're all extremely proud of you @janhvikapoor! May you keep following your heart & dream! Happy Birthday!" (sic).
Arjun Kapoor Shares An Unseen Pic With Janhvi
Her supportive and sweet elder brother Arjun Kapoor shared an unseen picture of himself and Janhvi on the sets of Koffee With Karan and wrote, "Ok see I found an unused picture @janhvikapoor happy birthday hope this year is the beginning of you discovering urself & realising the world is ur oyster... Stay grateful stay humble & stay grounded.... Also I hope truly that u give us the same love this year that u give Pankoo ji !!!" (sic). We wonder who Pankoo ji is though! Janhvi made her debut on Koffee With Karan with Arjun this season.
Sonam Kapoor's Adorable Throwback Pic With Baby Janhvi
Sonam Kapoor had the most adorable birthday wish for her little cousin Janhvi. She posted this old throwback picture from when Janhvi was just a baby and wrote, "Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile.. @janhvikapoor" (sic)
Sara Ali Khan Wishes Janhvi On Her Birthday
Sara Ali Khan wrote this sweet birthday message for Janhvi, posting an Instagram story with a picture of the two of them - "Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead" (sic). Janhvi and Sara are often pitted against each other on the work front as they both made their debuts around the same time.
Janhvi rang in her 22nd birthday in the city of Varanasi with her dad Boney Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor. As we saw from a few inside pictures earlier, she made an auspicious start for the year ahead by participating in the Ganga arati, and later cut her birthday cake with a sword!
On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's big production Kalank. She has also started prepping for the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, an IAF fighter pilot.
MOST READ: Karan Johar Shared A GLIMPSE Of Kalank With An Emotional Post And Told WHEN It Will Be Unraveled!