Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd B'day Celebrations In Varanasi: From Ganga Aarti To Cutting Cake With Sword
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor who celebrates her 22nd birthday today, gave a glitz bash a miss and instead, travelled to Varanasi with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor to seek blessings from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
The 'Dhadak' actress took off to Varanasi yesterday. Later, her father and her sister organised a special celebration at the hotel they were staying at. We bring you some pictures from Janhvi's birthday celebrations.
An Auspicious Start
The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "We drove to Varanasi after the day's work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom (Sridevi) used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn't be made on time. I might go next week."
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor
Dressed in a beautiful ivory chikankari kurta, Janhvi is seen cutting her birthday cake with a sword as her sister and father cheers her on.
Family Moments
The Kapoors had a cute moment where Boney and Khushi were seen feeding her some cake. In another picture, Boney is planting a peck on the birthday girl's cheek.
A Joyride For Janhvi
Before her birthday celebrations, Janhvi was seen enjoying a boat ride with her father and sister.
Janhvi Kapoor Is Thankful For All Her Birthday Wishes
Janhvi also thanked everyone for wishing her on her birthday and wrote, "Thankful & grateful. For all your love and blessings. For every opportunity. For my family. For my country. Love you all!"
Speaking about her birthday wish, Janhvi told Mumbai Mirror, "There's no better place for me in the world than a film set. My only wish is that I get the chance to do good work and make my parents happy"
On the film front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Kargil Girl' in which she is essaying the role of a one of India's first woman combat pilot.
