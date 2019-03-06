Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd B'day Celebrations In Varanasi: From Ganga Aarti To Cutting Cake With Sword

An Auspicious Start

The actress told Mumbai Mirror, "We drove to Varanasi after the day's work so I could see the Ganga aarti and go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom (Sridevi) used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but arrangements couldn't be made on time. I might go next week."

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor

Dressed in a beautiful ivory chikankari kurta, Janhvi is seen cutting her birthday cake with a sword as her sister and father cheers her on.

Family Moments

The Kapoors had a cute moment where Boney and Khushi were seen feeding her some cake. In another picture, Boney is planting a peck on the birthday girl's cheek.

A Joyride For Janhvi

Before her birthday celebrations, Janhvi was seen enjoying a boat ride with her father and sister.

Janhvi Kapoor Is Thankful For All Her Birthday Wishes

Janhvi also thanked everyone for wishing her on her birthday and wrote, "Thankful & grateful. For all your love and blessings. For every opportunity. For my family. For my country. Love you all!"