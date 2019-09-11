‘Our Love Isn't Fake': Janhvi Kapoor's Touching Message After Khushi Departs For The US

Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor left netizens emotional yesterday after pictures of them at the Mumbai airport went viral. The veteran producer was clicked along with his daughter when he was seeing her off to the US. Khushi on Tuesday left for the United States to pursue an acting course at the New York Film Academy.

Janhvi, who started missing her sister, took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with Khushi. In the picture, the sisters can be seen sporting beautiful fur jackets. She captioned it, "Fur is faux but our love isn't #prayingfornyc." (sic)

During her recent interview with Anaita Shroff Adajania on her show Feet Up With The Stars, Janhvi had mentioned that Khushi would figure her career after she returns from New York. She said, "She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do. I'm getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... Father (Boney) just has to think about it and he'll start crying."

In the photos shared online, Khushi can be seen in a black jumpsuit, while Boney was spotted in a navy blue track and a zipper.

Khushi, whose strong bond with her family and friends is well known, was wished by her aunt Maheep Kapoor on Instagram. The latter shared a picture, in which her daughter Shanaya Kapoor was seen with Khushi and captioned it, "#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don't do anything I wouldn't do #HaveABlast." (sic)

Meanwhile, Janhvi, who has done only one film so far, has many movies in her kitty. She is currently busy with the shooting of a horror-comedy RoohiAfza, in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She is also playing the lead role in the Gunjan Saxena biopic and was praised for her look in the film.