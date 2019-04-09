Janhvi Kapoor Has A Sassy Reply On Getting Trolled For Repeating Her Outfits!

Janhvi Isn't Rich Enough To Afford New Clothes Everyday

Talking about repeating outfits in public, the actress said, "Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde (I don't earn so much that I would wear new outfits every day)."

Are You Listening, Trollers?

Janhvi further added that trolls that point out her repeated outfits do not really have an impact on her. We love you girl for saying this!

The Girl Has Got Her Priorities On Point!

"You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job."

On The Work Front

It's going to be a busy year for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is currently busy filming for Kargil Girl, a biopic on Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who is one of the first female pilots to have flown into a war zone during the Kargil war of 2000.

Also, Janhvi recently signed Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Rooh Afza where she reportedly will be seen in a double role.