Janhvi Kapoor Says Ishaan Khatter Has The Purest Heart; Reveals She Has A Crush On Vijay Devarakonda

Budding actor Janhvi Kapoor is often linked with her debut film co-star Ishaan Khatter. Ever since Janhvi and Ishaan shared screen space on Dhadak, the two have been spotted together many times, stirring rumours of them dating each other. But recently, Janhvi cleared the rumours and said that although Ishaan has the purest heart and the dreamiest eyes, they are better off as friends.

While talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Janhvi opened up about her close friend Ishaan. "He has the purest of intentions and the purest heart, and he has the dreamiest eyes. We're better as friends; we fight a lot."

She also spoke about her crush and her one-way relationship with south actor Vijay Devarakonda. "The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I'm kidding. It's just admirational. I'm comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point."

Adding that Vijay is her all-time favourite crush, she said, "My phases are actually very seasonal. He has been quite consistent, though. Like, my fondness has been quite consistent. But there have been a couple of phases after. I can't (talk about these phases). It's wrong. It's just really wrong. That (her crush on Vijay) is a safe zone, which is why I will keep talking about it. Everything else is wrong. Imagine, if I am single and I'm still saying it's wrong, how wrong it could be."

Janhvi made her big debut with Dhadak, which was a remake of Marathi film Sairat in 2018. She now has a number of movies lined up, and has been very busy shooting for them this year. In 2020, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza, and Ghost Stories.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Back Home With A Warm Hug

ALSO READ: Ghost Stories Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur In Bone-chilling Netflix film