    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Janhvi Kapoor Says Ishaan Khatter Has The Purest Heart; Reveals She Has A Crush On Vijay Devarakonda

      By
      |

      Budding actor Janhvi Kapoor is often linked with her debut film co-star Ishaan Khatter. Ever since Janhvi and Ishaan shared screen space on Dhadak, the two have been spotted together many times, stirring rumours of them dating each other. But recently, Janhvi cleared the rumours and said that although Ishaan has the purest heart and the dreamiest eyes, they are better off as friends.

      Janhvi Says Ishaan Khatter Has The Purest Heart

      While talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Janhvi opened up about her close friend Ishaan. "He has the purest of intentions and the purest heart, and he has the dreamiest eyes. We're better as friends; we fight a lot."

      She also spoke about her crush and her one-way relationship with south actor Vijay Devarakonda. "The status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I have put out a lot of feelers but there is no response. I'm kidding. It's just admirational. I'm comfortable if the admiration is, I guess one-sided, at this point."

      Adding that Vijay is her all-time favourite crush, she said, "My phases are actually very seasonal. He has been quite consistent, though. Like, my fondness has been quite consistent. But there have been a couple of phases after. I can't (talk about these phases). It's wrong. It's just really wrong. That (her crush on Vijay) is a safe zone, which is why I will keep talking about it. Everything else is wrong. Imagine, if I am single and I'm still saying it's wrong, how wrong it could be."

      Janhvi made her big debut with Dhadak, which was a remake of Marathi film Sairat in 2018. She now has a number of movies lined up, and has been very busy shooting for them this year. In 2020, she will be seen in Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza, and Ghost Stories.

      ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Back Home With A Warm Hug

      ALSO READ: Ghost Stories Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur In Bone-chilling Netflix film

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue