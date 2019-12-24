Janhvi Kapoor Says She’d Do A Role Like Kabir Singh: 'Art Need Not Cater To Societal Expectations'

Shahid Kapoor's last film, Kabir Singh left the camp divided as to whether a character such as his should be portrayed on screen. Kabir Singh, the character, was flawed and according to some, even misogynistic. Some thought that such a character 'okays' bad treatment of women, and may even encourage such behaviour. Others think that no filmmaker should be told how to present their movie. Janhvi Kapoor is of the latter opinion.

While chatting with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, Janhvi was asked what she thought of Kabir Singh, and if she would ever say yes to a character like that. She said, "I loved Kabir Singh. I understand people's concern. I think cinema in our country plays such a big part in creating an impression on the minds of the general public, so I understand why people feel that it might encourage men to act a certain way. But it's art! It's not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong. It's one man's reality, it is one man's opinion of someone's reality. It's a grey character, that's the point of it."

She continued, "If you only make sanitized, society-approved empty shells of characters, then what's the point? He's supposed to be f**ked up. Isn't cinema art and isn't art supposed to be a reflection of yourself. That's maybe someone's reality and that's what they are trying to present on celluloid. I don't think there's anything wrong with it. Frida Kahlo painted really disturbing images but it was called feminism because it's her reality. You can't filter it. Then it's not art. Then where's the heart in it?"

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. She has three more movies in her kitty, all set for release in 2020. Janhvi will next be seen in Ghost Stories, Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena.

