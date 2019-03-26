Janhvi Kapoor Snapped At Her Brother Arjun Kapoor’s House; Salman Khan Looks Cool At Airport

Janhvi Visits Her Brother Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was at her brother Arjun Kapoor's house on Monday night. Janhvi smiled for the cameras sporting a casual look. She was wearing a purple graphic sweatshirt which she teamed with a pair of ripped jeans, and a cool pair of sneakers. She accessorized with a cute sling bag. Janhvi has been prepping for her next movie which is going to be a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, an IAF combat pilot.

Salman Khan Snapped At The Airport On Monday Night

Salman Khan was snapped at the airport late on Monday night, and he looked cool in a casual avatar. Salman was wearing a grey t-shirt with black denims, and a pair of black sneakers. Salman's next production Notebook, in which he is launching Bollywood newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, on March 29th.

Huma Qureshi Too Spotted At Airport

Actress Huma Qureshi too was snapped at the airport on Monday afternoon. She looked pretty in a printed dress which she teamed with a pair of black sandals. She accessorized with a black handbag. Huma will next be seen on the Netflix Original series titled Leila.

Mira Rajput Out For Lunch With A Friend

Mira Rajput was out having lunch with a friend on Monday afternoon when she was snapped by the paparazzi. Mira was dressed for summer, wearing a white t-shirt teamed with printed white shorts, and an olive green jacket over it. She sported this outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a white sling bag.

Kiara Advani Out And About In The City

Kiara Advani was out and about in the city on Monday afternoon when the paps caught a glimpse of her. Kiara smiled for the cameras when she was snapped. She looked very pretty in an olive green kurta set with golden detailing. Kiara will next be seen in the film Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor.