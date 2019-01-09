Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Spotted At Club; Alia Bhatt’s Comfy Airport Look

Janhvi Heads To Club

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped as she was heading to a popular club in Juhu. Janhvi looked beautiful in a part sheer navy blue ensemble. It looks like this is Janhvi's favourite colour as she has donned this colour quite a few times before. She accessorized with a matching clutch. Janhvi recently revealed that her dad Boney Kapoor approves most of her outfits otherwise she doesn't feel confident wearing them. Boney Kapoor has got a good fashion sense, right?

This Outfit Is Why Sonam Kapoor Is A Fashion Icon

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor was also spotted at the same club as Janhvi. She was heading out when she was snapped. Sonam looked hot in a black ensemble with a crop top, a skirt and a matching long coat. Sonam had done her hair in curls and she looked like she was out to have fun. On the work front, Sonam will next be seen in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. It is scheduled to release on February 1st, 2019.

Parineeti Snapped At Mehboob Studios

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Mehboob Studios today. She looked cool in a casual avatar as she was wearing a loose grey full sleeved top. She added a pop of colour with her black, orange and grey tights. Parineeti revealed in an interview with Filmfare that she recently bounced back from depression and that the low phase has led her to emerge a much happier person. Parineeti is currently working on three films, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar', ‘Kesari', and ‘Jabariya Jodi'.

Jacqueline's Movie Night

Jacqueline Fernandez went out for a movie night tonight and was spotted by our paparazzi. Jacqueline donned a casual look with a white shirt and grey denims, and her hair up in a high pony. The Race 3 actress will next be seen in Drive which is set to release in June, 2019.

Alia Bhatt's Comfy Look

Alia Bhatt was snapped at a private airport where she waved to the shutterbugs clicking away. Alia is known to travel wearing comfortable clothes. She was wearing a white hoodie and grey tracks. Alia has three exciting movies lined up for her fans. She will be seen in Karan Johar's next big production Kalank. She is also starring in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. In Brahmastra, we will get to Alia and her rumored boyfriend Ranbir Singh sharing screen space for the first time. Can't wait right?