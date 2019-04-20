English
    Janhvi Kapoor Dons A Saree For Dadasaheb Phalke Awards & We Want To Post Heart Emoticon On Her Pic

    Janhvi Kapoor makes a scintillating appearance at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019 and boy, we can't keep calm. The leggy lass donned a customized saree by Manish Malhotra and we want to post only heart emoticons on her picture. Janhvi made her debut last year through Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak and she also got praised for her acting chops. Along with Janhvi, Ishaan Khattar, Kajol and Aditi Rao Hydari also graced the prestigious event. Have a look at their pictures below..

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi was seen gracing six yards of elegance with an antique zari border and sleeveless blouse from the house of Manish Malhotra. The actress paired her ethnic look with a choker and a ring.

    Kajol

    Kajol, who was last seen in Helicopter Eela, also spotted at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019 and the lady looked every bit gorgeous in white saree, paired with red blouse.

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    While striking a pose for the media, Aditi Rao Hydari made a stylish appearance at the event. She's a total stunner. Isn't she?

    Ishan Khattar

    Ishaan Khattar looks no less than a chocolaty boy as he arrives at the event all decked up. His chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak had everyone swooning.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 22:43 [IST]
