Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED For Holding Book Upside Down; Netizens Call Her 'Nadan Ladki'!

Jhanvi Kapoor gets trolled for holding book in this way; Check out | FilmiBeat

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor attended the launch event of the Hindi edition of Harinder Sikka's popular novel, 'Calling Sehmat' in New Delhi. The 'Dhadak' girl looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral print saree and minimal make-up.

While the netizens couldn't get enough of her mesmerizing looks, the actress also grabbed eyeballs for a wrong reason. While unveiling the book and posing for a photo-up, Janhvi held the book upside down. The actress's blunder didn't go unnoticed on social media and soon, many started brutually trolling her for the goof-up.

A netizen pointed out, 'Book ulta hai'. Another user commented, 'Nadan ladki. Book ko ulta pakda hai'. 'Came for a book launch and she is holding it upside down. you shouldn't have posted that picture,' read another comment.

Speaking about 'Calling Sehmat', Sikka's book was recently adapted into a film titled 'Raazi' by Meghna Gulzar and it starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress made her debut in Bollywood in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has a couple of interesting projects lined up next which includes Gunjan Sharma's biopic titled 'Kargil Girl', Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Rooh Afza', 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

