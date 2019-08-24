English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED For Holding Book Upside Down; Netizens Call Her 'Nadan Ladki'!

    By
    |
    Jhanvi Kapoor gets trolled for holding book in this way; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Recently, Janhvi Kapoor attended the launch event of the Hindi edition of Harinder Sikka's popular novel, 'Calling Sehmat' in New Delhi. The 'Dhadak' girl looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral print saree and minimal make-up.

    While the netizens couldn't get enough of her mesmerizing looks, the actress also grabbed eyeballs for a wrong reason. While unveiling the book and posing for a photo-up, Janhvi held the book upside down. The actress's blunder didn't go unnoticed on social media and soon, many started brutually trolling her for the goof-up.

    sikka

    A netizen pointed out, 'Book ulta hai'. Another user commented, 'Nadan ladki. Book ko ulta pakda hai'. 'Came for a book launch and she is holding it upside down. you shouldn't have posted that picture,' read another comment.

    Speaking about 'Calling Sehmat', Sikka's book was recently adapted into a film titled 'Raazi' by Meghna Gulzar and it starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

    Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress made her debut in Bollywood in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has a couple of interesting projects lined up next which includes Gunjan Sharma's biopic titled 'Kargil Girl', Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Rooh Afza', 'Dostana 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

    Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver To Help Street Kid; Wins Netizens' Approval

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor
    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue