Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Aamir Khan Make Heads Turn At Umang Awards 2019

Janhvi Stunned In An Anarkali

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Umang 2019 in a beautiful anarkali dress. Janhvi wore an embroidered golden anarkali dress with a sheer white dupatta, and accessorized with golden and pearl earrings. After she marked her entry into the industry with Dhadak, Janhvi is now working on two films; a biopic on India's female combat aviator, Gunjan Saxena, and the other, a Karan Johar period drama titled Takht.

The Charming Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked suave at Umang 2019. He wore a grey plaid tux with a black tee. His ever charming smile was on for the cameras. Vicky was at the Wagah Border for the Republic Day celebrations on Jan 26th. The crowds' response when he shouted ‘How's the josh' was amazing. He has been reveling in the success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Aamir Greets The Cops

Aamir Khan posed for photographs with the cops at Umang 2019 and can be seen shaking their hands after. Aamir wore an all black ensemble, with a black tee, a black pant and a black button up jacket.

Fatima Dons Ethnic Look At Umang

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir's co-star from Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan was also present at Umang 2019. Fatima looked lovely in a sequined baby pink saree at the event. Fatima has been filming for an Anurag Basu film and has been loving the journey of learning from and working with the director as she recently expressed in an interview.

Totally Glamorous, Taapsee!

Taapsee Pannu looked totally glamorous at Umang 2019. She looked like she had been dropped off from another era in her beautiful black ensemble, with hair and make up done right! Taapsee was recently in the news for being unceremoniously dropped from the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan's Bindaas Look!

Kartik Aaryan looked too cool at the Umang Awards this year. He was sporting a totally chill look in a Justin Bieber t-shirt, ripped denims, and a bandana. Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi, in which he will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon.