English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Aamir Khan Make Heads Turn At Umang Awards 2019

    By
    |

    Mumbai Police's annual cultural event is here yet again, and this time too Bollywood stars are making their presence felt at the Umang Awards 2019! Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu and many more made heads turn as they were snapped at the awards on Sunday night. Check out their pictures!

    Janhvi Stunned In An Anarkali

    Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Umang 2019 in a beautiful anarkali dress. Janhvi wore an embroidered golden anarkali dress with a sheer white dupatta, and accessorized with golden and pearl earrings. After she marked her entry into the industry with Dhadak, Janhvi is now working on two films; a biopic on India's female combat aviator, Gunjan Saxena, and the other, a Karan Johar period drama titled Takht.

    The Charming Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal looked suave at Umang 2019. He wore a grey plaid tux with a black tee. His ever charming smile was on for the cameras. Vicky was at the Wagah Border for the Republic Day celebrations on Jan 26th. The crowds' response when he shouted ‘How's the josh' was amazing. He has been reveling in the success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

    Aamir Greets The Cops

    Aamir Khan posed for photographs with the cops at Umang 2019 and can be seen shaking their hands after. Aamir wore an all black ensemble, with a black tee, a black pant and a black button up jacket.

    Fatima Dons Ethnic Look At Umang

    Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir's co-star from Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan was also present at Umang 2019. Fatima looked lovely in a sequined baby pink saree at the event. Fatima has been filming for an Anurag Basu film and has been loving the journey of learning from and working with the director as she recently expressed in an interview.

    Totally Glamorous, Taapsee!

    Taapsee Pannu looked totally glamorous at Umang 2019. She looked like she had been dropped off from another era in her beautiful black ensemble, with hair and make up done right! Taapsee was recently in the news for being unceremoniously dropped from the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

    Kartik Aaryan's Bindaas Look!

    Kartik Aaryan looked too cool at the Umang Awards this year. He was sporting a totally chill look in a Justin Bieber t-shirt, ripped denims, and a bandana. Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi, in which he will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon.

    MOST READ: Rishi Kapoor Finally Gives An Update On His Health Status

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue