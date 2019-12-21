Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Back Home With A Warm Hug

Janhvi Kapoor three months ago, bid farewell to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, who earlier this year moved to New York. The young star kid is pursuing a course in acting at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). But on Friday, Janhvi was on cloud nine as Khushi returned home for the holidays and spend time with the family.

Janhvi took to her Instagram to share her special moment with Khushi. She posted a snapshot of their welcome hug to celebrate with her fans. In the picture, the two look relieved to have finally met each other, Janhvi can be seen with her arms and legs wrapped around her younger sister, she had captioned the image as 'Finally' with crying emoji next to it. Take a look:

Earlier when Khushi had left the country, Janhvi was busy shooting for her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena and was unable to see her off at the airport. But to make up for it, she immediately took an off and headed to NYC and surprised her. She later shared pictures from their tripe on social media as well.

On the work front, Janhvi recently released the trailer of her upcoming digital debut, Ghost Stories. She will be seen as part of one of the four haunting stories in the anthology for the Netflix streaming service. She earlier bagged another role in Dharma Productions project titled, Dostana 2 with Karthik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

Her upcoming release is her first-ever biopic Gunjan Saxena, based on the life of India's first women in combat and Roohi Afza opposite Raj Kummar Rao, for which she had finished shooting earlier this year.

