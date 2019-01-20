Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha Attend Punit Malhotra’s Bash

The Gorgeous Sisters

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrived together for the party at Punit Malhotra's house. The two sisters put their glam avatars on and looked very stylish at the bash. Janhvi wore a strapless white top with a white cardigan over it and paired it with a denim skirt. Her sis Khushi wore a white crop top with a cute blazer and matching shorts.

KJo Sports A Playboy Hoodie

Karan Johar posed for the cameras wearing a black playboy hoodie, black pants and sporty sneakers.

Sonakshi Sinha Sizzled In Her Outfit

Sonakshi Sinha looked sizzling at Punit Malhotra's party. She wore a red sequined dress and teamed it with a pair of red stilettos.

Manish Arrives For His Nephew's Bash

Manish Malhotra arrived for his nephew Punit's bash in a casual avatar, wearing a black tee, dark wash denims and black sneakers.

Tiger Shroff's Snazzy Avatar

Tiger Shroff looked snazzy at Punit Malhotra's bash in a baby pink shirt and black pants.

Aisha Sharma Raised The Heat

Satyameva Jayate actress Aisha Sharma stole the show bringing the heat up in a halter neck jumpsuit. Hot, right?

The Cute Boy Next Door, Imran Khan

Imran Khan was also at Punit's bash. He looked cute in an orange t-shirt and denims as he posed for the cameras.

The Gorgeous Diana Penty

Diana Penty looked gorgeous in a black dress with a Gucci belt on, and she teamed it with a pair of lace-up ankle length boots.

Parineeti & Badshah Pose For A Pic

Parineeti Chopra and Badshah posed together for a picture. Parineeti looked very pretty in a white dress and nude pointed toe shoes. Badshah, who is known for his love for high street brands, brought some swag to the party with his outfit.

Ananya Brought The 80s Back

Ananya Pandey brought the 80's back in her outfit at Punit Malhotra's party. She wore a green velvet crop top and matching pants.

Farah Khan Donned An Ethnic Look

Farah Khan sported an ethnic look at Punit's bash wearing a long black tunic.