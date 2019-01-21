Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Stun Us With Their 80s Glam Avatar On Neha Dhupia’s Chat Show

Janhvi & Khushi Shoot For Neha Dhupia's BFFs With Vogue

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shot for their first ever TV show together and impressed everyone with their similar outfits. While Janhvi wore a basic white tee and gave it a stunning twist with an metallic blue skirt, Khushi matched her sister in a white shirt and an animal print mini skirt. Khushi chose to wear her hair in a high ponytail whereas Janhvi opted to let hers loose.

Setting Sister Goals!

Janhvi and Khushi will be seen on Neha Dhupia's popular chat show, ‘BFFs with Vogue'. While this we be the sisters' first TV appearance together, it will also be Khushi's debut on a television show. The lovely sisters are so affectionate towards each other as they can be seen holding hands in the pictures throughout!

Janhvi, Khushi & Neha Pose For A Pic

We can't wait to see Janhvi and Khushi spill secrets on each other when the episode airs. This is Neha Dhupia's third season of BFF's with Vogue, where we have previously seen celebs get candid on the popular chat show and make some honest confessions. Last year, we saw Deepika Padukone and her sis Anisha get real candid and woo us with their sibling love. We have also seen Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif make an appearance on the show and develop a warm friendship with each other.

On The Work Front For Both The Girls!

Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak last year, starring opposite Ishaan Khattar. She is now reportedly preparing for a film which is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, a female combat pilot who was posted in Kargil during the 1999. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer Takht, a period drama with a star cast of Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and others. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor will also be launched by Karan Johar, who made the revealation on an episode of No Filter Neha 3, another chat show of Neha Dupia's.