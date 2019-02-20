Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar BLASTS Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan For His Statements!

Imran Khan Has Thrown A No Ball, Says Javed Akhtar

"Imran has thrown a no ball. Every time they ask what makes you think its our doing. After the Mumbai terrorist attack a Pak TV anchor asked me why you are so sure it is Pakistan it can be any country. I said fine I will give you 3 you choose one - Brazil, Sweden and Pakistan," tweetd Javed Akhtar suggesting the news anchor was out of words.

I Have A Special Relationship With The CPRF Jawans!

"I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper. I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold. Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs," he tweeted after the Pulwama incident.

Javed Akhtar Backed Out Of The Karachi Literature Conference

"Kranchi art council had invited Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that. In 1965 during the Indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem "AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA"

Ali Fazal Feels Imran Khan's Speech Was Good

However, actor Ali Fazal seems to be impressed with Imran Khan's speech as he tweeted, "Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can't, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace. #love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | Pulwama Attack | 19 Feb 2019."