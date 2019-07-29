English
    Javed Akhtar LASHES OUT At Shekhar Kapur For Saying He Is Afraid Of Intellectuals!

    Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar recently lambasted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Twitter after the latter posted that he was always in 'fear of intellectuals'. He reacted strongly to Kapur's post in a series of tweets and slammed him left, right and centre.

    Javed even wrote that Shekhar Kapur should visit a psychiatrist and that there "was no shame in it."

    It all began when Shekhar Kapur tweeted, "Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of intellectuals'. They made me feel insignicant. Small. Then suddenly embraced me after my films. I still fear them. Their embrace is like a bite of snake. Still a refugee." - (sic)

    Upset by Kapur's tweets, Javed slammed him in a series of tweets. He wrote, "Who are these intellectuals who embraced you and you found that embrace like a snake's bite ? Shyam Benegal , Adoor Gopal Krishna , Ram chandra Guha ? Really ? . Shekhar saheb you are not well . You need help. Come on , there is no shame in meeting a good psychiatrist." - (sic)

    He further wrote, "What do you mean by still a refugee Does it mean that you feel like an outsider n not an Indian n you don't feel that this is your motherland .If in India you are still a refugee where will you not feel like a refugee ,In Pakistan? Cut this melodrama you poor rich but lonely guy." - (sic)

    "You introduce yourself as neither prejudiced by the past nor afraid of the future living in this moment and in the same breath you say you are a refugee of partition and still a refugee . One doesn't need a magnifying glass to see the contradiction." - (sic)

    For those who don't know, Kapur's tweets come after the recent letter by 49 celebrities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him for strong action against mob lynching. Meanwhile, another rebuttal was penned by other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Prasoon Joshi for the selective outrage.

