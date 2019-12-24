Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster: 'Playboy' Saif Ali Khan Is Single And Ready To Jingle!

Make way for a brand new poster of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is touted be one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 as it brings back the actor in the rom-com zone. After the teaser poster, the makers of the film dropped a new poster today.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. The young lady took to her Instagram page to share the latest sneak-peek and captioned it as, "His relationship status: Always single and ready to jingle. 😍😉 #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January 2020!!"

In the poster, Saif is seen peeking out of a blanket on a bed and has an empty green bottle in his hand. The actor is wearing a Playboy bunny chain and a huge tattoo which adds more to the colorful vibe of the poster.

Yeterday, the makers had released the first look poster where Saif was seen lying in bed with two women. However, all their faces were not visible.

Another reason why we are excited for the movie is because it brings back Saif and Tabu on the big screen after many years. Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age film that centres around the relationship between a father and a daughter. Saif and Alaya play father-daughter in the movie.

Speaking about the film, Jackky Bhagnani who is one of the producers said, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir (Nitin Kakkar), with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

