Jaya Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu And Other Gorgeous Ladies Attend Event Together

Jaya Bachchan & Aditi Rao Hydari Are Enjoying The Event

Jaya Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari were at a Pega Teach For Change event on Tuesday night. The two seem to be enjoying the night. Jaya ji looked elegant in an off white salwar, whereas Aditi looked pretty in a black blazer with high waisted brown cargo pants.

Aditi Poses For The Cameras

The very pretty Aditi Rao Hydari posed for the shutterbugs.

Taapsee Looks Lovely

Taapsee Pannu also attended the Pega Teach For Change event. She looked lovely in a printed crop top teamed with a pink ruffle skirt and a matching long blazer over it. On the work front, Taapsee is to begin shooting for Womaniya directed by Anurag Kashyap on February 10th. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Rhea Chakraborty Donned A Gorgeous Saree

Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty looked gorgeous in a white printed saree at the Pega Teach For Change event on Tuesday night.

Kubra Sait Stuns In A Dress

Kubra Sait of the Sacred Games fame was also present at the Pega Teach For Change event and she stunned in a sequined white dress.