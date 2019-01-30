English
    Jaya Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu And Other Gorgeous Ladies Attend Event Together

    Jaya Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu, Rhea Chakraborty, and Kubra Sait were all at a Pega Teach For Change event on Tuesday night. Check out the pictures of these gorgeous ladies.

    Jaya Bachchan & Aditi Rao Hydari Are Enjoying The Event

    Jaya Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari were at a Pega Teach For Change event on Tuesday night. The two seem to be enjoying the night. Jaya ji looked elegant in an off white salwar, whereas Aditi looked pretty in a black blazer with high waisted brown cargo pants.

    Aditi Poses For The Cameras

    The very pretty Aditi Rao Hydari posed for the shutterbugs.

    Taapsee Looks Lovely

    Taapsee Pannu also attended the Pega Teach For Change event. She looked lovely in a printed crop top teamed with a pink ruffle skirt and a matching long blazer over it. On the work front, Taapsee is to begin shooting for Womaniya directed by Anurag Kashyap on February 10th. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

    Rhea Chakraborty Donned A Gorgeous Saree

    Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty looked gorgeous in a white printed saree at the Pega Teach For Change event on Tuesday night.

    Kubra Sait Stuns In A Dress

    Kubra Sait of the Sacred Games fame was also present at the Pega Teach For Change event and she stunned in a sequined white dress.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 2:39 [IST]
