Please Be Cool Like Aishwarya Rai! Jaya Bachchan Gets SLAMMED; Caught Getting Angry On Camera Again
A yet another angry video of Jaya Bachchan goes viral on the social media! It all happened when Jaya Bachchan was coming out of an restaurant and a fan tried to click her picture and got blasted by the veteran actress for not asking for her permission before clicking her picture on his mobile phone! This entire incident caught on camera and netizens are quite pissed with the way she blasted a fan. Not just that, many also schooled Jaya Bachchan to be as cool as her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
View this post on Instagram
#jayabachchan at #hiroojohar birthday lunch @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 18, 2019 at 4:12am PDT
Credits - Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Here’s What Jaya Bachchan Said
She can heard saying to her fan, "Did you ask me before clicking the picture?" She then said, "Tameez seekho."
The moment, she spotted another fan clicking her photo from a cell phone, she again blasted the person.
Netizens Schools Jaya Bachchan
An user named @Kalra4156 commented, "Madan pls be cool like aish ur daughter in law. Those who are clicking are your fans only." [sic]
‘Queen Of Arrogance’
While some fans insisted her to be cool, some gave her the tag of ‘Queen Of Arrogance'. An Instagram user named @_aryanadezz_ wrote, "Why so rude???" [sic]
Another user also wrote, "She is so rude!....ahhh I f***in hate her." [sic]
Why Jaya Bachchan Hates Getting Clicked?
Jaya Bachchan is one actress, who keeps blasting paparazzi and fans for clicking her pictures.
Recently, when Shweta Bachchan appeared on Koffee With Karan, she was asked about Jaya Bachchan's ‘not-so-warm' equation with paparazzi and she had said, "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought."