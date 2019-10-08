Jaya Bachchan Reveals Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was The Perfect Choice For The Bachchan Clan’s Bahu
Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan, the rumours of her alleged tiff with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan have often found its way to the media portals. Thankfully, there have been ample of times, when Jaya & Aishwarya made public appearances together and quashed all the rumours. Unfortunately, from the last few days, Aishwarya & Jaya are all again in the limelight for the wrong reasons as the duo has stopped making public appearances. Netizens often post comments like 'If everything is okay between them or not?' and the answer is well-known to the Bachchans.
Amid all this, a trailer of the new episode of Koffee with Karan Time Machine has hit the internet, wherein one can spot Jaya Bachchan singing praises of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Jaya Bachchan: Aishwarya Is Lovely
In the video, Karan Johar tells Jaya Bachchan that she has been very supportive of her husband Amitabh Bachchan and now, her son, Abhishek Bachchan has found someone as supportive as her, hinting at
Aishwarya Rai. To which Jaya Bachchan says smilingly, "Yes, She is lovely. I love her."
When Jaya Bachchan Was Asked If Aishwarya Is The Perfect Choice For The Family
To which the Sholay actress replied confidently, "I think so. I think it's wonderful because she is such a big star herself and the beautiful thing is that she fitted in so well."
Shweta On Aishwarya’s Entry Inside The Bachchan Parivaar
In the video, Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan is also seen speaking of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she says, "Whenever there is a new person in a family, roles do shuffle".
She further added that Abhishek has found someone who can understand him and his job better than her.
The Bachchans On The Work Front
While Jaya and Shweta have chosen to stay away from all the limelight, Abhishek has recently announced his next project, The Big Bull. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Chehre, Brahmastra and Shoojit Sircar's film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Aishwarya, on the other side, has already signed Mani Ratnam's next.