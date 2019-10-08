Jaya Bachchan Reveals Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was The Perfect Choice For The Bachchan Clan’s Bahu

Jaya Bachchan: Aishwarya Is Lovely

In the video, Karan Johar tells Jaya Bachchan that she has been very supportive of her husband Amitabh Bachchan and now, her son, Abhishek Bachchan has found someone as supportive as her, hinting at

Aishwarya Rai. To which Jaya Bachchan says smilingly, "Yes, She is lovely. I love her."

When Jaya Bachchan Was Asked If Aishwarya Is The Perfect Choice For The Family

To which the Sholay actress replied confidently, "I think so. I think it's wonderful because she is such a big star herself and the beautiful thing is that she fitted in so well."

Shweta On Aishwarya’s Entry Inside The Bachchan Parivaar

In the video, Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan is also seen speaking of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she says, "Whenever there is a new person in a family, roles do shuffle".

She further added that Abhishek has found someone who can understand him and his job better than her.

The Bachchans On The Work Front

While Jaya and Shweta have chosen to stay away from all the limelight, Abhishek has recently announced his next project, The Big Bull. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Chehre, Brahmastra and Shoojit Sircar's film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Aishwarya, on the other side, has already signed Mani Ratnam's next.