Jaya Bachchan On Hyderabad Vet Murder: Rapists Should Be Lynched In Public

The entire nation is fuming in anger over the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian. Many celebs including Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan expressed their angst and urged the government to take stern steps against the perpetrators.

Now, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan reacted to the horrific incident and said, "The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched."

The veteran actress also questioned the government on what they have been doing to ensure the safety of women in India and asked, "It's time that the government gives a proper answer on how they have tackled the rape cases. A similar incident happened in Hyderabad a day before the vet was raped."

Earlier Akshay Kumar had tweeted, "Whether it is #***** in Hyderabad, #***** in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!"

Whereas, Salman Khan had tweeted, "#JusticeFor***** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n ***** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman...(1/2)."

"(2/2)..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May *****'s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor*****."

(Note: Social media posts are unedited except for victims' names which have been beeped out to protect privacy)