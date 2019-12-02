    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jaya Bachchan On Hyderabad Vet Rape And Murder: Rapists Should Be Lynched In Public

      By
      |

      The entire nation is fuming in anger over the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian. Many Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan expressed their angst and urged the government to take stern steps against the perpetrators.

      On Monday, actress and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan also reacted to the horrific incident. She said in the Rajya Sabha, "The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched."

      jaya-bachchan

      The veteran actress also questioned the government on what they had been doing to ensure the safety of women in India. She asked, "It's time that the government gives a proper answer on how they have tackled the rape cases. A similar incident happened in Hyderabad a day before the vet was raped."

      Earlier, Akshay Kumar had tweeted, "Whether it is #***** in Hyderabad, #***** in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!"

      Salman Khan tweeted, "#JusticeFor***** These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n ***** should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman...(1/2)." "(2/2)..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May *****'s soul rest in peace #JusticeFor*****."

      (Note: Social media posts are unedited except for victims' names which have been beeped out to protect privacy)

      Read more about: jaya bachchan priyanka reddy
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue