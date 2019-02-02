Jaya Prada Wanted To Commit Suicide After Her Morphed Photos Went Viral!

Jaya Prada Says Amar Singh Is Her Godfather

Jaya had started the Rashtriya Lok Manch along with Singh after being expelled from the SP. On dealing with the "negativity" regarding her relationship with Singh, she said, "So many people have helped me in my life and Amar Singh ji is my godfather."

Jaya Opens Up About Receiving Acid Attack Threats

"Because the state I was in, contesting elections with Azam Khan, as a woman, with acid attack threats, threat to my life... I couldn't even tell my mother if I would come back alive whenever I left from home," Jaya Prada claimed.

She said when she was being called names, "not one politician came out in support of me". "Mulayam Singh ji didn't even call me once," Jaya added.

She Wanted To Kill Herself After Her Morphed Photos Went Viral On Social Media

"Amar Singh was on dialysis and my morphed pictures were being circulated in the region. I was crying and saying I don't want to live anymore, I want to commit suicide. I was going through that trauma and no one supported me."

Jaya further revealed, "Only Amar Singh ji, who came out of his dialysis, stood next to me, supported me. What will you think of him? Godfather or someone else? Even if I tie rakhi to him, will people stop talking? I don't care what people say."

'It Is A Real War For A Woman To Be A Politician In This Male Dominated Set-Up'

"Even as a sitting MP from a party, I wasn't spared. Azam Khan harassed me. He attempted an acid attack on me. I had no certainty if I would be alive the next day. I would tell mother while leaving the house that I wasn't sure if I would ever return home. I emerged out of it."

Jaya Prada Opens Up About Her Past

Jaya further added, "Whatever they are showing in the film Manikarnika, I feel I was like that. A woman can also take the avatar of goddess Durga."