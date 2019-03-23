Jayalalitha Biopic: Kangana Ranaut CONFIRMED To Play The Role Of Tamil Nadu's Former CM!

All You Need To Know About The Biopic On Jayalalitha

Kangana will be essaying the role of the legendary actress turned politician in her biopic. Titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil, the film is a bilingual and will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers from South who has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

Director Vijay On Casting Kangana As Jayalalitha

Speaking on a biopic on Jayalalithaa and having Kangana onboard, director Vijay said, "Jayalalitha madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty.

I am proud and happy with our association with one of India's biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader."

Kangana Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of The Biopic

When asked about the film, Kangana said, "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician,it's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project."

The Biopic Will Be Penned By KV Vijayendra Prasad

The film will be written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

"This is my fifth collaboration with Kangana. Working with her is always an enriching experience and I'm glad that this film is based on an eminent personality", said Shaailesh.