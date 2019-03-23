Jayalalitha Biopic: Kangana Ranaut CONFIRMED To Play The Role Of Tamil Nadu's Former CM!
In the past few years, Kangana Ranaut has established herself as a name to reckon with in the film industry, who has time and again braved all odds and emerged victorious. After taking up many challenging roles, the actress is all set to tell a real life story on the big screen.
On her birthday today, it has been announced that the actress is all set to portray Jayalalitha, a legendary actress turned politician, who is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader' in her biopic.
All You Need To Know About The Biopic On Jayalalitha
Kangana will be essaying the role of the legendary actress turned politician in her biopic. Titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil, the film is a bilingual and will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers from South who has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.
Director Vijay On Casting Kangana As Jayalalitha
Speaking on a biopic on Jayalalithaa and having Kangana onboard, director Vijay said, "Jayalalitha madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty.
I am proud and happy with our association with one of India's biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader."
Kangana Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of The Biopic
When asked about the film, Kangana said, "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician,it's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project."
The Biopic Will Be Penned By KV Vijayendra Prasad
The film will be written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.
"This is my fifth collaboration with Kangana. Working with her is always an enriching experience and I'm glad that this film is based on an eminent personality", said Shaailesh.
Apart from this film, Kangana will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Pangana. Recently, the actress even announced a biopic on her own life story.
