English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jayalalitha Biopic: Kangana Ranaut CONFIRMED To Play The Role Of Tamil Nadu's Former CM!

    By
    |

    In the past few years, Kangana Ranaut has established herself as a name to reckon with in the film industry, who has time and again braved all odds and emerged victorious. After taking up many challenging roles, the actress is all set to tell a real life story on the big screen. 

    On her birthday today, it has been announced that the actress is all set to portray Jayalalitha, a legendary actress turned politician, who is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader' in her biopic.

    All You Need To Know About The Biopic On Jayalalitha

    Kangana will be essaying the role of the legendary actress turned politician in her biopic. Titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil, the film is a bilingual and will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers from South who has made landmark films like Madradapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

    Director Vijay On Casting Kangana As Jayalalitha

    Speaking on a biopic on Jayalalithaa and having Kangana onboard, director Vijay said, "Jayalalitha madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty.

    I am proud and happy with our association with one of India's biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader."

    Kangana Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of The Biopic

    When asked about the film, Kangana said, "Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician,it's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project."

    The Biopic Will Be Penned By KV Vijayendra Prasad

    The film will be written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika, and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh under the banner of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

    "This is my fifth collaboration with Kangana. Working with her is always an enriching experience and I'm glad that this film is based on an eminent personality", said Shaailesh.

    Apart from this film, Kangana will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Pangana. Recently, the actress even announced a biopic on her own life story.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar APOLOGIZES After His 'Like' On A Nasty Tweet On Shahrukh Khan Leaves Netizens Fuming!

    Read more about: kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue