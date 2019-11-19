Jersey Hindi Remake: Shahid Kapoor Finds His Leading Lady In Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Is Excited To Share Screen Space With Shahid Kapoor

The actress told IANS, "I'm super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in 'Jersey'. When I saw the original film, I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey. It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours."

Mrunal Reveals Why She Watched The Original Film Twice

She further added, "So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn't get it out of my heart the whole night, so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can't wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!"

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri On Casting Mrunal In The Film

"After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in 'Super 30' opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she's perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role," revealed the filmmaker, who had helmed the original.

Mrunal's Role

Reportedly, Mrunal's character will be the anchor to Shahid's, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30's.

For those who don't know, the original film revolved around a 36-year-old cricketer Arjun (Nani), who rises to fame towards the end of his cricketing career.